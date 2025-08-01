Marc Jacobs JOY: an expansive, season-long campaign

Marc Jacobs unveils JOY: an expansive, season-long campaign that redefines fashion as a bold expression of self. Inspired by Marc’s runway notes, the Fall 2025 JOY campaign merges fashion with art, experience and storytelling.

Directed and photographed by Nick Newbold and styled by Stella Greenspan, the campaign combines art with the world of Marc Jacobs. Starring muses Mona Tougaard, Xiao Wen Ju, and Diana Silvers, the visuals explore the unfiltered beauty of New York, transforming hidden corners of the city into cinematic moments of style.

Xiao Wen Ju Credits: Marc Jacobs

At its center is the Cristina, a sculptural handbag silhouette designed to add modern-day elegance to everyday moments, along with the debut of the 72 Spring Sneaker, a vintage-inspired trainer blending sporty heritage with feminine edge. The ready-to-wear collection is designed to reflect the multifaceted style of the Marc girl, from uptown sophistication to downtown edge.

Credits: Marc Jacobs

Credits: Marc Jacobs

Threaded throughout the campaign is original artwork by David Shrigley, Hattie Stewart, and Derrick Adams - teasing their interpretations of JOY that will unfold via exclusive capsule collections this September. JOY will continue to evolve throughout the season with a series of collaborations and global events.