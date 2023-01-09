With the new Marc O’Polo BODYWEAR Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the Scandinavian premium brand expresses a passion for honest, durable and high-quality products. Sustainable, natural materials combine with contemporary textures and refined fits. For the items closest to us every day: high-quality daywear and loungewear with a special Marc O’Polo character. For women in soft and powerful colour nuances: soft Cream White, wintry Ruby Red, refreshing Sapphire Blue and timeless black. For men in light and dark shades such as off-white and grey-melange or navy and black.

The best lingerie goes unnoticed, which is why the timeless women’s daywear from Marc O’Polo convinces with particularly soft qualities such as fine jersey made with organic cotton. New geometric mesh and pleasant ribbed knit create a subtle athleisure style, counterbalanced by refined lace and opaque satin. Functional and uncomplicated: the timeless men’s daywear by Marc O’Polo in lightweight organic cotton. Practical multipacks contain a clean logo waistband and new minimal geometric prints in various colour combinations.

Image: Marc O’Polo BODYWEAR Fall/Winter 2023 collection

Whether striped or chequered, with or without logo print, for at home or on the go, Marc O’Polo loungewear comes in a variety of styles. For women, wintery flannel pyjamas, cosy loungewear sets made with an organic cotton mix quality and flowing nightwear made with ECOVEROTM by LENZINGTM, which rounds off the collection with well- measured elegance. For men, the range also includes wintery flannel pyjamas, loose shirts and pants in soft single jersey qualities and casual loungewear sets with a fine waffle structure.

Image: Marc O’Polo BODYWEAR Fall/Winter 2023 collection