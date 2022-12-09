The Marc O‘Polo DENIM autumn/winter 2023 collection takes us on an exciting journey through the forest. A “Woodland Walk” that not only themes an overarching collection, but inspires the impulse for a fresh experience with nature and all its universal facets. Natural colours like Moss and Grass Green, violet and Deep Blue appear on flora motifs, wintry checks and a college-inspired print language. Sustainable denim styles in casual fits and trendy vintage washes come into focus. Also on-trend: checked flannel overshirts and relaxed corduroy tracksuits made with high-quality organic cotton.

For sustainable warmth, two-tone, exceptionally soft bouclé knitwear, as well as the resource-saving dyed puffer waistcoats and jackets from the “Our Most Sustainable Outerwear” series. Let‘s go for a Woodland Walk!

Marc O‘Polo DENIM