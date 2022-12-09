Marc O‘Polo DENIM Women autumn/winter 2023 collection

The Marc O’Polo DENIM autumn/winter 2023 collection takes us on an exciting journey through the forest. A “Woodland Walk” that not only themes an overarching collection, but inspires the impulse for a fresh experience with nature and all its universal facets.

Natural colours like Moss and Grass Green, Rosé and Cream White appear on motifs of flora, intricate Vichy checks, sporty horizontal stripes and modern jacquard patterns. Vintage-inspired denim styles come in all variations and with a natural dose of casualness. Feminine blouses, skirts, dresses & co. made with sustainable viscose or cosy bouclé knits create a playful counterbalance. And to make sure we don’t get cold on our hike, resource-friendly dyed puffer jackets—”Our Most Sustainable Outerwear”—and knitted pieces in the trendy Norwegian style provide sustainable warmth. Let’s go for a Woodland Walk!

Marc O‘Polo DENIM Women