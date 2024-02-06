Marc O’Polo FW24 Collection Preview Accessories

A new definition of clarity, thought through down to the last detail. With tangible value, visible durability, and a focus on sustainability and innovation, every Marc O‘Polo accessory becomes an icon. The Fall/Winter 2024 collection conveys all these values through natural materials, contemporary textures and refined proportions. New shapes and clear colours define the season‘s accessories. Light beige, dark red and cool blue serve as accents to strong basics such as cognac, brown and black. A collection of bags and accessories made from recycled materials, leather from LWG-certified tanneries and organic cotton, are characterized by precise workmanship and a modern look.

Women

Truly iconic. Purist proportions meet soft, shiny nappa leather. A classic handbag with a detachable shoulder strap and golden metal details. In timeless cognac. Made in Italy.

Credits: Marc O'Polo

Purist in form and design. A new and exclusive shopper made from fine nappa leather. With a contrasting velour-look lining and a spacious inside pocket.

Attention to detail. Feminine and functional, this crossbody bag in velvety-soft suede features an iconic, golden-finished ‚O‘ metal detail that allows shoulder-strap lengths to be individually adjusted. In Blushed Camel.

Clean design with character. A hobo bag made from soft-grained cowhide, with a contrast interior, an adjustable shoulder strap and a spacious inside pocket. In Pure Brown.

A fusion of design and functionality. A smart crossbody bag made from recycled polyamide, lined with organic cotton. Its special detail: a lacquered metal logo. In Pure Brown.

Fluffy and stylish. A modern banana bag made from recycled polyester comes in a trendy teddy look. Adjustable leather straps allow for custom carrying options. In natural Blushed Camel.

Credits: Marc O'Polo

Men

Maximum comfort. For life in the city and beyond. A spacious backpack made from recycled nylon. High-quality leather details add an exciting twist. In a natural beige colour.

A functional classic. Our belt bag, made from recycled polyester, is finished with a solvent-free coating (made from water-based polyurethane) that‘s easy to care for and shields against moisture.

Credits: Marc O'Polo

Reduced to the essentials. A characteristic weekender made from high-quality nappa leather. Two handles and an adjustable shoulder strap allow for custom c arrying options. Uncomplicated and with a sustainable claim.