Marc O’Polo FW24 Collection Preview Junior

With a focus on sustainability and a thirst for adventure, the new Fall/Winter 2024 collection by Marc O’Polo JUNIOR emphasizes what the brand stands for: lightness, optimism and closeness to nature.

The collection’s colour palette of light and dark shades of beige, grey and green evokes the Scandinavian north. Strong tones such as Rust and Dark Bordeaux serve as accents, while patches and prints from nature and the animal kingdom create a clear differentiation between cute, playful kids’ style and casually cool teens’ styles. Naturalness and freedom of movement unify the collection. Examples include sweats made from GOTS-certified organic cotton yarn (inspired by the adults), soft knitwear, casual trousers, and warm puffer jackets made from sustainable materials.

Boys

Ready for the next adventure. With a hoodie made from GOTS-certified organic cotton yarn and a striped longsleeve turtleneck with a ribbed texture. Matching: a knitted hat in Rust.

Credits: Marc O’Polo

Pretty easy! The combination of a wintery checked flannel shirt and casual jeans in a relaxed fit, with a cosy knitted logo hat for even more coolness.

Natural materials, autumnal colours. A look that impresses with its simplicity. From a cosy organic cotton jumper to loose-fitting cargo pants.

An easy look for school and beyond. Super soft: a hoodie made from GOTS-certified organic cotton yarn. Combine it casually with a checked flannel shirt and a green knitted hat.

Girls

A step into the new season. Playful and light: a patterned muslin tiered dress in Dark Mauve.

Puts you in a good mood. A jumper with colourful Marc O’Polo logo embroidery. Matching: wide-leg jeans made from soft organic cotton and a knitted hat in Rust.

Now it‘s getting cute! With a muslin skirt in Dark Mauve and a striped, ribbed longsleeve featuring a playful dachshund-and-heart patch.

Natural materials, soft colours. A look that captivates with simplicity. From a cosy knitted jumper to loose-fitting jeans made from organic cotton.

Time for creative teen looks! A pleated skirt in an all-over print combined with a crewneck jumper in natural beige inspires exciting looks.

Sustainably warm through the winter. A crewneck jumper made from GOTS-certified organic cotton yarn features a bold logo patch. Round off the look with a knitted hat and matching scarf in Blushed Camel.