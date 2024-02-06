Marc O’Polo FW24 Collection Preview Shoes

A new definition of clarity, thought through down to the last detail. With tangible value, visible durability and a focus on sustainability and innovation, every Marc O‘Polo shoe becomes an icon. The FW24 collection conveys these values through natural materials, contemporary textures and refined shapes. Clear colors define the shoes of the season. A shoe collection made with recycled materials and leather sourced from LWG-certified tanneries, characterized by precise work- manship and a modern look. All Made in Europe.

For women, Poppy Red, Deep Ruby and Olive Crop accentuate strong basics such as cognac, beige, brown, gray and black.

The focus for men: strong basics such as Brown, Cognac, Olive, Navy, Gray and Black.

Für Frauen setzen Poppy Red, Deep Ruby und Olive Crop Akzente zu starken Basics wie Cognac, Beige, Braun, Grau und Schwarz.

Credits: Marc O‘Polo

Für die Männer im Fokus: starke Basics wie Braun, Cognac, Oliv, Navy, Grau und Schwarz.

Credits: Marc O‘Polo

Credits: Marc O‘Polo