Marc O’Polo SS22 Drop 02

Marc O‘Polo kicks off the Spring/Summer 2022 season with a collection full of optimism. Drop 02 features designs that radiate joie de vivre and offer a comfort that goes hand in hand with quality and value. Sustainability remains the connecting thread through all product groups.

The Spring/Summer 2022 collection merges sustainability with the brand’s new modernity.

Women

Minimal and timeless. Total looks in sweat are tonal and comfortable. Highlight pieces: a coat in a modern A-shape, a coarse knitted jumper with a straight cut and spray-dye effects, plus pleated trousers in a slightly shorter length. The materials are sustainable—organic cotton and Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose—and include innovative, springtime linen blends and a cotton/Lyocell mix.

A timeless color palette adds the finishing touch to the start of the season. Light and clear colours including gentle blue shades combine with natural tones in brown and beige.

Men

Timeless and contemporary. In knitwear, casual classics in structured cotton knit are important styling pieces—from V-neck jumpers to preppy cardigans and slipovers. The choice of material: natural organic cotton. The highlight for trousers: a model with a shorter fit, lower crotch, raised waistband and ultra-clean look thanks to fine, high-grade twill. The second modern trouser theme: jog pants—for example, in an organic cotton-poplin version with subtle stripes. A lined gilet made with recycled polyamide offers a utility look and, along with a modern, organic cotton coat in a relaxed fit, completes the Drop 02 menswear highlights.

The colour palette is bright and natural. Shades of beige and white complement and contrast with fresh greens and a muted blue. Woven patches, dip dye and garment-dye effects create a rounded look.

Drop 02 will be available in stores and the Marc O’Polo online store from the end of February, 2022.