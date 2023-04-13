Maria Grazia Chiuri expands denim line 'Dior 8' with a new style

The timeless and versatile blue jeans icon is being reinvented by Maria Grazia Chiuri in a series of denim pants, promising a look at once elegant, relaxed and infinitely modern.

Named Dior 8, in homage to the founding-couturier's lucky-charm number, and initially composed of eight irresistible variations, a ninth reference now completes the collection, sublimating all body types. Made from raw denim, these exceptional creations come in bootcut, flared, wide-leg, boyfriend or cargo styles - as well as a new straight shape thought up for the Dior spring-summer 2023 line.

Image: Dior

Image: Dior

Each pair features a label on the back with the "Christian Dior" signature, enhanced by two horizontal stripes and the number of the model - from D01 to D09 – a tribute to the art of detail dear to the House.

A profusion of ultra-desirable pieces to (re)discover, season after season.