Marimekko FW24 Ready-to-Wear collection presented at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Earlier today, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, Finnish design house Marimekko presented its Fall/Winter 2024 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Marking the grand finale of the 60 th anniversary year of Marimekko’s most celebrated floral print Unikko, the Fall/Winter 2024 collection explores the relationship between Unikko, an abstraction of a flower, with monolithic architecture and materials that are often associated with a more utilitarian mood. Reflecting the seasonal theme, Marimekko’s Fall/Winter 2024 show took place at the National Gallery of Denmark, where the historical 1800s building merges with the later added extension in modern concrete architectural style. True to Marimekko’s joyous essence, the collection was presented by a group of models who paced to the beats of female hip hop anthems, performed live by Copenhagen-based DJ Kaddi Sawaneh.

Marimekko’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection highlights the idea of dressing up and dressing down. Delicate floral prints meet with utilitarian nuances that are presented in both timeless dress

silhouettes and hardworking everyday staples. The collection combines elevated materials like soft cashmere with architectural 3D applique detailing and shiny metallics. Rich tones of brown and burgundy meet with cement greys, warm tones of blush, soft pink, and accents of crispy yellow. Each piece in the collection has been designed to blend effortlessly together from day to night and from everyday elegance to feeling festive, demonstrating how bold prints and colors can be styled to fit a range of personalities, emotions, and occasions.

Introducing Marimekko Maridenim

As part of the Fall/Winter 2024 show, Marimekko revealed an entirely new product category, Marimekko Maridenim – Marimekko’s first-ever denim collection. Launching in August 2024, Marimekko’s high-quality denim comes in three fits: straight, wide, and barrel leg, and includes two full looks with the beloved Unikko print. Marimekko Maridenim was designed by following The Jeans Redesign guidelines by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which are made publicly available for the fashion industry to use. Based on the principles of a circular economy, The Jeans Redesign guidelines were developed with input from 80 experts across industry, academia, and NGOs to encourage leading brands, mills, and manufacturers to transform the way jeans are designed and made so that they are used more, made to be made again, and crafted from safe and recycled or renewable inputs.

The Marimekko Maridenim collection follows The Jeans Redesign guidelines by working with monomaterial cotton with no stretch, of which 80 percent is organic cotton and 20 percent recycled cotton. Marimekko Maridenim is made with minimal use of hardware, including the use of removable buttons and no rivets. The hardware is not finished with electroplating, as per the recommendations by The Jeans Redesign guidelines. Both the wash, finish and chemical use of the garments follow the guidelines, including abstaining from stone washing or the use of Potassium permanganate.

Credits: Marimekko

“For the Fall/Winter 2024 season, we create a captivating play between opposites: past and present, concrete and delicate, and the idea of dressing up and dressing down. The highlight of the show, in addition to celebrating the 60 th anniversary of Unikko, is the upcoming launch of Marimekko Maridenim, which feels like the most natural continuity to Marimekko’s lifestyle offering. Throughout the year 2024, we continue to feature Unikko in dialogue with ideas and visual cues that are unexpected and even surprising”, says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

Being part of Copenhagen Fashion Week and adhering to its new Minimum Standards conveys Marimekko’s commitment to ensuring that in the future, timeless and high-quality products will be made in balance with the environment, in line with the principles of the circular economy.