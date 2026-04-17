Arket and Laila Gohar present the artist’s first ready-to-wear collection

Nordic lifestyle brand ARKET teams up with New York-based artist Laila Gohar on her debut ready-to-wear collection, launching for Spring/Summer 2026. The collaboration spans 27 pieces, translating Gohar’s singular aesthetic into a rich, multi-layered wardrobe, designed for moments that move between the everyday and the exceptional.

Born in Cairo and based in New York, Laila Gohar blends spectacular food, installation art and playful object design to create a softly surreal world without clear boundaries between life and beauty. Her work includes acclaimed edible sculptures for Prada, Hermès, Comme des Garçons and Simone Rocha, among others, alongside her own home décor label Gohar World, co-founded with her sister Nadia Gohar in 2020.

Blending Gohar’s idiosyncratic interpretation of beauty with ARKET’s focus on practical design, the collection takes its starting point in the dynamic interplay between opposites – masculine and feminine, soft and stiff, sheer and opaque – as well as the personal, intuitive play between these dichotomies.

Credits: ARKET

Credits: ARKET

‘We have been fascinated by Laila’s unique blend of craft, tradition and humour for many years, and invited her to design her first-ever clothing collection with us. Her work emerges from a rich and wide-ranging world of inspiration, and the resulting wardrobe transcends categories such as occasion and everyday wear, yet feels effortlessly wearable and grounded in daily life’, says ARKET Head of Design and Creative, Ella Soccorsi.

The 27 pieces range from workwear-inspired garments such as the all-white, embroidered canvas set, a classic henley jersey top and a smock blouse informed by women’s uniforms, to more delicate expressions including the apron-based tie-blouse and a matching skirt and bra top in warm ecru silk organza. Crochet and beaded accessories complete the collection, while a distinctive, almost sculptural modular dress with a detachable skirt, rendered in crisp cotton with silk inserts, stands as a central expression of the collaboration.

Tactility, tradition and handwork are foundational elements of Laila Gohar’s world. In her collection with ARKET, individually hand-beaded pieces and non-uniform, embroidered monograms reflect a shared interest in handicrafts and textile tradition, alongside a palette of specially sourced natural materials.

Credits: ARKET

‘I don’t really differentiate between everyday clothing and special occasion clothing. Every day is a special day. I wear what I want when I want. I don’t believe in saving things for an occasion – I cook in my nicest clothes, I host in them, I live in them. That’s how I dress myself. Working with ARKET was about translating that attitude into clothing: pieces that feel structured and crafted, but still intuitive, open and easy to use’, says Laila Gohar about her first ready-to-wear collection.

The ARKET and Laila Gohar collection launches on 21 April 2026. The collection will be available in selected stores and online.