Marni x Cucchi: An Immersive Experience Reinterpreting One of Milan’s Iconic Destinations Through Marni’s Creative Vision

On the occasion of Design Week 2026, Marni x Cucchi opens in Milan as an experience celebrating quintessential Milanese social rituals — from the morning cappuccino to an espresso at the counter, through to the aperitivo.

Lasting over three months, the project reimagines one of the city’s most iconic social places, blending the DNA and codes of Marni and Pasticceria Cucchi into a distinctive aesthetic envisioned by RedDuo Studio.

Credits: MARNI

Milanese cafés are stages for gestures and habits, everyday scenography made of details. Marni x Cucchi celebrates this tradition with particular attention to the heritage of the location. Through this collaboration, Italian identity becomes a design language: material, color, detail, proportion. A research that brings together design culture and artisanal sensibility, historical memory and contemporary vision.

The customization of the space creates a dialogue between Marni and Pasticceria Cucchi, two identities deeply rooted in the city of Milan, with the aim of building a coherent and recognizable synthesis: on one side the history of the Pasticceria, on the other Marni’s daring elegance, embodied by the new creative direction of Meryll Rogge. From this encounter emerges the shared visual vocabulary imagined by RedDuo: red and green alternate and overlap in retro-inspired polka dot and striped patterns, evoking the memory of the place while reflecting the brand’s sophisticated irony. This fusion of identities merges in the logo, conceived as a green and red bow tie — a true emblem uniting the two worlds.

The color palette unfolds like a symphony across every element of the space: from tableware to textiles, from pastry packaging to staff uniforms. As a natural extension of this pursuit, coffee and cappuccino cups, along with their saucers, become an integral part of the experience and will be available for purchase at Cucchi and at the Marni boutique on Via Montenapoleone.

Credits: MARNI

Marni x Cucchi will be unveiled with an opening event on April 19, ahead of Design Week, and will remain open to the public until July 15, 2026, becoming a meeting point for the city throughout the spring and beyond.

Throughout the opening, Caffé Concerto will be hosted each Thursday: a series of twelve musical appointments to pay tribute to the Pasticceria’s long-lasting tradition and recently rebooted programming. Live performances will serve as soundscape to the aperitivo, alongside a signature Spritz menu curated by Martini®, including the Bianco and Bitter Spritz, offering a contemporary expression of Italy’s aperitivo culture.

Marni x Cucchi presents itself as a touchpoint for the city and its creative community: a setting that pays tribute to Milan and its composed rhythm, made of balance, restraint, and vibrant elegance. The intervention preserves tradition while renewing it with care, inviting the public to rediscover it in a more immersive, playful, and surprising way. In this dialogue between memory and design, between everyday life and imagination, a new ritual takes shape — one that inhabits Pasticceria Cucchi and reinterprets it without altering its essence, propelling it into he present through Marni’s unconventional aesthetic.

MARNI x CUCCHI: 20 April – 15 July 2026