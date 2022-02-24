MARRKNULL Fall-Winter 2022 collection

MARRKNULL FW2022 this season is inspired by the scene of "home", which combines home’s objects with clothes to redesign and give consciousness to the objects, forming a MARRKNULL family landscape. We invited Shujing to appear in our FW22 video and customization multiple identities for her, mothers, lovers, children, sisters, pets -- the switching from one identity to another, the diversity of imagery builds a new vision of MARRKNULL without constraint, without boundaries of age and style.

MARRKNULL, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Household wood grain, which was popular in Chinese 90s home decoration, brings a sense of Millennium nostalgia to the series. These wood grains appear in leathers, jeans and even model hairstyles of FW2022. The elements such as pillows decorated with lace, leather sofas, classic bed curtain and so on have played a new role in the fashion context of the brand.

MARRKNULL, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

In addition to refining and reorganizing the traditional home decoration style, MARRKNULL FW2022 also presents the home objects in unexpected clothing details, from the button shaped metal rivets on the remote control, to the dresses in ecological plastic shaped as basins. The accessories is a collaboration with YVMIN, life objects such as pots, bowls and pans are reinterpreted in jewelry.

MARRKNULL, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

The bags, this season, are inspired by the traditional lace pillowcase, the brand's signature Hanger Bag is further enhanced. The ingenious combination of leather and lace gives the Hanger Bag a dramatic look. MARRKNULL also introduces a new "Underwear Bag", a leather piece full of humor and brings a sense of future after the addition of metal ring hanger.

MARRKNULL, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

The research and application of "contemporary Chinese elements" has always been in the DNA of MARRKNULL. From the "swimming pool" of SS22 to the "home" collection of FW22, all are filled with the refining and reconstruction of traditional daily objects and life scene elements. These objects and scenes are the epitome of a specific culture, which combines the memory of a whole era.

MARRKNULL, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Finally, in the era of information fragmentation full of replication and imitation, MARRKNULL continues to reflect and inherit the cultural phenomena in the scenes of daily life, trying to explore the boundaries of fashion and exploring the new possibilities in the future.