'Marvel X-Men x Swarovski' relaunch iconic collaboration

Swarovski and MARVEL launch a new X-Men home décor collection, renewing their collaboration on the global franchise for a second time. Supercharged and ready for action, MARVEL X-Men x Swarovski returns with four iconic figures in celebration of the launch of the much-anticipated X-Men ‘97 Season 2.

Fan favorite MARVEL characters Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and Jean Grey are rendered in luminous crystal – posed and poised for dramatic effect. Each figurine captures the strength and character of these heroes, where comic-book nostalgia meets high design detail in vibrant Swarovski Crystal colors. Together, the beloved mutant outcasts channel Swarovski’s savoir-faire and X-Men's cult status into powerful pieces of modern home décor.

Credits: Swarovski

Wolverine

Known for his healing abilities and animal-like senses, Wolverine is poised and ready for action. Finely crafted in 523 facets in comic book colors, he epitomizes raw instinct and resilience combined.

Cyclops

The focused and disciplined leader of the X-Men, Cyclops radiates strength and strategic prowess. Captured in 391 crystal facets, he stands in a tactical pose wearing his iconic blue suit.

Storm

Like a strike of lightning, Storm brings grace, compassion, and pure superpower to the MARVEL X-Men x Swarovski team. Her signature black cape and long white hair come to life in 488 facets.

Jean Grey

Telepathy and telekinesis make Jean Grey one of the most powerful mutants in the MARVEL universe. Rendered in her mind manipulation pose, her cosmic powers shine bright from 480 facets.

The MARVEL X-Men x Swarovski home décor collection is available online and in Swarovski stores globally.