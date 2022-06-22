Sacrifice- أضحية - Udhiya

In light of the approach of the month Dhul Hijjah (Hijra Month/ Islamic month) and Eid al Adha, also known as Eid al Nahr, we’d like to present our Sacrifice Capsule. This exclusive capsule consists of two thobes. The colours are inspired by the beautiful colours of the Shaykh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Slaughtering is a great act from the different types of worship with which the Muslims seek nearness to their Lord –Azza wa Jal – fulfilling rites for the sake of Allaah Ta’ala from slaughtering the sacrificial animal to vows to other such things. So it is not permissible to direct these acts of worship to other than Allaah.

Allah says in the Qur’an:

قُلْ إِنَّ صَلَاتِي وَنُسُكِي وَمَحْيَايَ وَمَمَاتِي لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ

Say: My prayer and my sacrificing and my living and my dying are all for Allaah alone, the Lord of the whole of creation [6:162]

“White Light” Thobe

Inspired by the white light colour displayed on the exterior of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque that symbolises the full moon in the lunar cycle.

Mastoor, The Sacrifice Capsule, courtesy of the brand

“Blue Night” Thobe

Inspired by the deep blue colour light being displayed on the 14th night of the lunar cycle that signifies the “no moon in the sky”.

Fabric: Recycled Polyester

Available: 23 June 2022

