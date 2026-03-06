Matalan brings the sunshine with the launch of its Sorrento homeware collection

Matalan is transporting homes straight to the sun-drenched shores of southern Italy with the launch of its vibrant new Sorrento homeware collection.

Inspired by the citrus groves and tiled terraces of the Amalfi Coast, the Sorrento collection blends bold fruit motifs, sun-baked hues and playful pattern clashes to create interiors that feel full of light and personality.

At the heart of the collection is a palette that captures the spirit of summer: zesty lemon yellows, ripe tomato reds, leafy olive greens and deep Mediterranean blues.

Credits: Matalan

From bright bedding and decorative ceramics to patterned table linens and colourful kitchen accessories, every piece has been designed to bring a sense of sunshine and fun into everyday spaces.

Perfect for kitchens, dining spaces and bedrooms, Sorrento encourages customers to mix patterns confidently pairing fruit prints with classic stripes and ginghams for a curated but carefree aesthetic

The Matalan Sorrento homeware collection is available in stores and online.