Matalan launches the Prairie Edit: Romantic, versatile spring style for every occasion

Matalan has unveiled its newest womenswear edit just in time for Spring. Prairie is a romantic, trend-led collection designed to tap into the season’s love for soft femininity, effortless layering and elevated everyday dressing.

Blending flowing silhouettes with delicate detailing, the edit inspires customers to refresh their wardrobes with versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from day to evening.

Credits: Matalan

Floaty midaxi dresses, statement sleeves, ditsy florals and textured fabrics sit at the heart of the collection, reflecting the continued demand for nostalgic, prairie-inspired styling seen across the fashion landscape. Soft neutrals and muted pastels bring a fresh, modern edge, while coordinated separates encourage outfit building across categories.