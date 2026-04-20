Max Mara: Spring/summer 2026 beachwear

Eternal Capri. A place of light, sea, and effortless living. For spring/summer 2026, Max Mara Beachwear pays homage to an iconic location and its timeless imagery: Capri in the 1960s. A capital of relaxed luxury and spontaneous sophistication, the island was the stage for 'La Dolce Vita'. It was a favourite retreat for great divas, poets, and personalities who symbolised an era. Here, amidst sparkling yachts and lemon groves, moonlit parties and seaside sunsets, a distinct aesthetic was born. It was refined, understated, and unparalleled.

SS26. Credit: Max Mara

These inspirations shape a collection designed to be lived in. The swimwear fits like a second skin, while cover-ups transform into travel wear. Each piece is constructed with Max Mara's distinctive tailoring. This attention to detail is tangible to the touch and visible in every element, designed for women accustomed to timeless quality and elegance.

The colour palette evokes the magnetic charm of the Amalfi Coast. Warm, rich tones like chocolate and sand alternate with deeper, more sophisticated shades such as coastal blue, aubergine, and camel. In contrast, the sharp primary colours of white, black, and cornflower blue create modern and refined visual balances. These are inspired by the brightness of Capri's colonnades and the brilliance of local ceramics. The prints are inspired by Amalfi majolica tiles, reinterpreted with a contemporary flair. Monochromatic foliage, light micro-geometrics, and refined details create a modern “Capri Style” that is true to its essence: never excessive, always authentic.

SS26. Credit: Max Mara

SS26. Credit: Max Mara

Among the new offerings is a line of shapewear swimwear featuring raw-cut edges and heat-sealed finishes, which are minimalist in design and perfect in function. The two-tone, reversible pieces prove to be modern and versatile essentials. The wide, ethereal caftans float lightly between the beach and the city. They can be worn with woven sandals or layered over trousers for an unexpected evening look.

The materials, selected for comfort and beauty, reflect a pursuit of absolute quality. These include silk crepe; silk and cotton voile; stretch poplin; cotton jersey and macramé; and silky or matte Lycra. Each fabric naturally interprets the functional elegance of Max Mara beachwear. A travel wardrobe to dream of and desire. A summer where every gesture is style and every moment is pure light.