Max Mara: Spring-Summer 2026 Campaign
The Spring Summer 2026 Max Mara campaign explores the intentional and dynamic contrast between reality and imagination. This scenic tension forms the heart of the campaign, where the Max Mara woman – a symbol of concrete modernity – is set against an ethereal, dreamlike backdrop inspired by Rococo opulence.
Max Mara delivers a world defined by sophisticated oppositions: the collection is characterized by a sparse and snappy style, occasionally breaking out into extravagant volutes of design.
The brand celebrates a modern femininity that is not afraid to dream, yet lives and acts with sharp awareness in the present.
