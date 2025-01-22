Max Mara's Weekend in Nature: A Stylish Escape

A Weekend Max Mara evergreen staple, the trench is a versatile and reliable companion to nonchalantly wear on repeat season after season. With its informal air, it is the perfect choice for leisurely activities in the park, mindful relaxation, unwinding, and sharing conversations while escaping the hustle and bustle of city life, immersed in nature, even if only for a brief moment.

Credits: Max Mara

As spring rolls in, Weekend Max Mara presents new iterations of a house classic in a harmonious balance of legacy and modernity. The styles range from ultra-cropped to short and swingy or long sweeping lengths, each enhanced by exclusive details such as hoods, cinched drawstring waists, bell sleeves, and a wool and cotton gabardine combination. Complementing the offering is the logoed reversible trench with Weekend spelled out on the back, finished with taping running down and around the borders.

With waterproof characteristics, the Weekend Max Mara trenches fuse form and function with city-to-country versatility.