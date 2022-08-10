mbyM Spring/Summer 23 Collection

This season we have one foot planted in nature and one stepping into the world of virtual reality. Rapid shifts in society affect our everyday lives & force us to broaden our horizons, looking for spaces that embrace both change and stability at the same time. The lines between on / off screen blur together & create a platform where people build relations and connect on a higher level - still feeling grounded by the stability of nature and everyday familiarities mirrored from this world.

The spring collection showcases aquatic blues and greens such as 'sea pine' and 'blue radiance' alongside the hyper bright and virtually friendly 'candy queen', combined with a range of familiar neutrals & basic colours. Contrasting elements, such as subtle futuristic fabrics and casual cotton, become a key-trend to adapting the versatile look of mbyM spring 2023.

mbyM, SS23 Collection

