MCM x SNIPES – Make it Miami: Merging Culture, Style and Street

SNIPES and MCM present an unexpected collaboration in an exclusive capsule collection. Bringing together one of the world’s leading streetwear retailers and the iconic German luxury brand, this partnership is a bold celebration of creativity, streetwear, and community. To bring the campaign to life, global music mogul and longtime SNIPES Chief Creative Officer DJ Khaled serves as the face of the collection, embodying the dynamic energy of Miami, a city he calls home.

Designed to “Make it Miami”, the collection draws inspiration from the city’s vibrant spirit and its unmistakable vibe. The collaboration fuses SNIPES’ authentic streetwear roots with MCM’s heritage of craftsmanship, setting new benchmarks in pushing boundaries of today’s fashion. By reinterpreting heritage codes through a street-savvy lens, the capsule breaks new ground with bold colors, textures, and embellishments. Blending luxury with streetwear aesthetics, the collection offers the community a unique opportunity to embrace high-end styles in an authentic way.

The collection spans apparel, leather goods, and accessories, with each piece crafted for those who recognize fresh style, seek statement pieces, and demand nothing less than high-end quality with an edge. A striking new collaboration logo takes center stage on standout apparel pieces. The color palette of black, white, pink, and turquoise stands out, with the logo coming to life on apparel that captures the unique charm of Miami - its vibrant colors, energetic vibe, and summer spirit. With glittery studs, bold typography, and modern fits, each piece instantly transports you to the dynamic energy of Florida’s coastline.

MCM x SNIPES. Credits: MCM

The collection also stands out with its distinctive selection of bags. MCM and SNIPES have co-designed two exclusive lines: a sleek, black nylon-bag collection that will be available exclusively at SNIPES, and elegant white leather editions, sold only at MCM. Each line reflects the unique identity of the two brand powerhouses.

"Creating a streetwear collection with MCM is a bold statement. Bringing a luxury brand with such a rich heritage into street culture and making it accessible to our community shows what’s possible with creative vision and the right partners. By rethinking partnerships and taking the step outside of the box, we are pushing boundaries while always staying true to who we are," says SNIPES CEO Dennis Schröder.

Sung-Joon Kim, Chief Visionary Officer of MCM says: "This collaboration with SNIPES is a bold fusion of luxury and street culture, celebrating fearless self-expression and shared creative values. At MCM, we thrive on rewriting the rules through innovation and craftsmanship, and this partnership ignites that spirit with dynamic energy and global impact."

MCM x SNIPES. Credits: MCM

To mark the launch of the collaboration, MCM and SNIPES will host an exclusive launch event at the We The Best x SNIPES Store in South Beach, Miami on May 9, 2025. This unforgettable celebration promises to capture the spirit of the collection by bringing together style, music, and community in a city where hip-hop-infused luxury is woven into its very DNA.

"As SNIPES' Chief Creative Officer, I'm focused on bringing iconic collabs to the people — and this one with MCM really shows up and shows out,“ says DJ Khaled, SNIPES Chief Creative Officer. "The fact that it’s inspired by the 305 makes it personal for me. And launching it at SNIPES and my We The Best store - What we got is another one!“

The MCM x SNIPES collection is available from May 9th, 2025 online and in selected MCM and SNIPES stores across Europe and the US, with limited quantities available.