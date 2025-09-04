McQueen Autumn/Winter 2025: Behind the Campaign

Behind the freedom and abandon of the Autumn Winter 2025 campaign is choreographer Benoit Swan Pouffer. A visceral evocation of liberation and expression, the campaign encapsulates the spirit of Victorian-era provocateurs.

Born and trained in Paris, the critically acclaimed choreographer spent seven years in New York, where he was a principal dancer with the prestigious Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Today, he is renowned as a global force in contemporary dance as artistic director of the Rambert Ballet. He is recognised for his innovative technique, guided by feeling. Here, he sheds light on the movement captured in the McQueen Autumn Winter 2025 campaign.

Video: McQueen via YouTube

What was the idea behind the choreography?

McQueen wanted to include dance in the campaign and wanted something visceral. They wanted something primal; really raw. It was exciting.

Tell us about any particular choreography techniques.

I'm not a designer, but when I saw the clothes, this is what it felt to me: there is a sense of renaissance. There is a sense of Gothic. There is a sense of elegance, and at the same time classic, but very modern.

Describe your process and how you plan each movement.

There are emotions that I had when I saw the clothes. With the dancers, I created some dance phrases inspired by my experience as a choreographer and using the body. The movements of control, but not quite control. Almost like a broken doll kind of feeling, but at the same time, having this rawness and imperfection that brings a sense of life to me.

How does the music influence your work?

When they told me we were using a track by Tricky, I was like “Yes!”. First of all, I'm a fan, but at the same time, it really matched how McQueen wanted the campaign and what was expected from me. It's mixed genre and all together creates one message.

How do you feel the movements embody McQueen?

There is a sense of fierceness. Where McQueen is going to me right now, it's very distinctive. I'm excited to be part of this.

The movement can be explored with Rambert Ballet’s Artistic Director, Benoit Swan Pouffer, on the McQueen website.