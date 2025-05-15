McQueen Autumn Winter 2025 Pre-collection

An eclectic city enclave and the cast of characters that make it. A site of transgression and creative rebellion, embodying the subversive spirit of McQueen.

The Soho community, past and present: writers, poets and transient figures. The irreverent artistry that defined Francis Bacon, Caroline Blackwood, Lucian Freud and Elizabeth Smart.

Credits: McQueen

A lineage of thinkers and artists in sharp-collared shirting, cloaked in broad-shouldered coats. Silhouettes cinched; pulled taut with a light lustre.

Sharing space with sailors; off-duty in naval tailoring and informal blousons. Rearticulated in wool silk gabardine.

Tattoos traced in metallic bullion and into abstract florals. Saturated hues, reflecting the sulphuric glow of the city.

A streetwise synthesis of informality and precision. Juxtaposing heritage tailoring and lace-lined satin with nylon flight jackets. Antiqued leather with deep indigo denim.

Photographed by Theo Sion at The Coach & Horses — an iconic 1950s hub where counterculture and tradition became enmeshed. The lens now turned on the Soho spirit of today: Soho George, a local personality defined by his signature tailored style, and resident jazz and blues singer, Florence Joelle. An enduring sense of community in the face of an ever-changing London.