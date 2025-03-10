McQueen Autumn Winter 2025

“To me, dandyism is the ultimate act of adornment; deeply personal, playful and transgressive. It raises questions of character and identity, idealism and gender. I wanted to explore the enduring relevance of the dandy’s radical spirit in our modern world.” — Seán McGirr, Creative Director

Collection:

London, by night. Dandyism — unravelled and rewritten. Artists, writers and aesthetes, decorated for distinction. Oscar Wilde, Vesta Tilley, Romaine Brooks.

The neo-dandy — visceral and tactile pleasures, borrowing from the codes of the Victorian Gothic. Fluid silks and textured lace with intricately traced florals; layered and raw edged, brushing against skin. Intimate opulence and adornment.

Credits: Alexander McQueen

The tension between spectacle and concealment. Gold bullion embroidered cloaks and crystalline masks, glimmering in the dark. Black sculpted hats by Philip Treacy, angular and obscuring.

A proud silhouette. Lean, sharp suiting subverting British tailoring traditions. Tall bookpleated collars and pinched Victorian shoulders. Enveloping shearling and elongated boots. Irreverent artistry. Technical performance fabrics clashed with opulent heirloom jewels.

Tailcoat parkas with mirrored facets, reflecting the electricity of London.

Darkly decadent jacquards, suiting and wool cashmere unfolding into hallucinatory colour. Swirling plumes of fuchsia, iced lilac and green. Deep plum nylon against rippling silk georgette.

