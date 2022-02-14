Meet ARZU KARA

Arzu Kara has an extensive background in women’s fashion and created her own label in 2006. Originally from the captivating city of Istanbul, Arzu’s talent in garment construction began at the tender age of 14. Attending a vocational high school, Arzu dedicated her time to fashion and design, which would later lead her to hone her craft at the prestigious Central St Martins in London. An Honour’s degree in Fashion Textiles from Thames Valley University soon followed.

Picture: Arzu Kara, courtesy of the brand

Working alongside various designers, including the prestigious Bora Aksu, it became clear that Arzu’s career was flourishing. A widened creative vision, a focus on the wearability of her designs and the eventual birth of her own brand ensued such creative collaborations. It is Arzu’s commitment to her craft, which even led to a nomination as the most successful business woman of the year in 2012.

Picture: Arzu Kara, courtesy of the brand

Now based in the beautiful town of Henley on Thames, Arzu continues to demonstrate her dedicated craft and talent for understated elegance. Empowering women with the clothes they wear is of paramount importance. By carefully listening to what her clients want, the designs embody the type of woman who channels an effortlessly chic style with a mixture of couture fashion that consistently meets their needs.

Picture: Arzu Kara, courtesy of the brand