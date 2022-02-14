Meet Michael Halpern & Halpern Studio

Michael Halpern is London-based designer whose eponymous brand Halpern is synonymous with uncashed glamour, reimagined embellishment and sense of hyper-feminity with a nod to classical couture.

He began his career in his hometown of New York, after graduating with his BA from the Parsons School of Design he worked leading design teams for two years in the city. Michael then embarked on a journey to grow his personal vision, joining the Masters programme at Central Saint Martins in London, where he continued to refine the aesthetic that endures throughout his collections today. His celebrated MA collection gained much attention, including that of Versace, and after graduation, Michael was hired to consult on the couture collection, Atelier Versace. It was during his time at the Fashion House that he developed his eponymous brand, Halpern.

Debuting during the Autumn/Winter 2017 shows at London Fashion Week, the critically acclaimed presentation was immediately bought by top International retailers and is currently stocked in over 30 of the top retailers globally.

Picture: Halpern Studio, courtesy of the brand

Acknowledged by The Business of Fashion as one of their BOF 500 and also at the 2017 Fashion Awards, recognised by the British Fashion Council as the Emerging Talent in their Womenswear category. Michael Halpern has established himself not only as a go-to evening wear and red carpet designer, having dressed the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Marion Cotillard, Amal Clooney, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o, but also as a highlight of the London show schedule and a master of his craft.

Picture: Fashion Designer Michael Halpern, courtesy of the brand