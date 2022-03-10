Meet Nautica’s newest Wavemaker GiGi Lucas

Under its Wavemakers program global lifestyle brand Nautica regularly highlights inspiring people who are making waves that encourage others to learn, explore, and act to make positive change. Through this initiative, the nautical-influenced American sportswear brand creates a platform for these individuals and organizations to share their mission with people around the world.

Nautica’s newest Wavemaker is GiGi Lucas, a surfer and founder of SurfearNEGRA. The non-profit organization, which was started in 2018, brings cultural and gender diversity to the sport of surfing. Bringing the basics of surfing to school gyms and funding the participation of girls of colour in local surf camps, SurfearNEGRA makes the water sport accessible to any child, anywhere.

“It’s an affirmation of the need for people to connect with the ocean and natural elements. It brings us back to a natural state, it gives us confidence, it shows us our true beauty and it also reminds us of how strong we are,” says GiGi Lucas on Nautica’s website.