Meet the revolutionary technology of comfort shoe brand Perlie

MEET PERLIE: THE BRAND THAT PROVIDES MEN’S DRESS SHOES WITH THE COMFORT OF A SNEAKER

The new men’s shoe brand PERLIE is ready to shake up the men’s footwear market with their revolutionary new comfort technology. The brand provides men’s dress shoes and Chelsea boots with the comfort of a sneaker. Their innovative comfort technology includes a newly designed patented outsole, a sneaker footbed and sneaker insole, all around comfortable cushioning and a new soft and extra flexible leather lining. The result: dress shoes and boots that feel comfortable from the very first moment, which you can wear comfortably all day long.

Picture: PERLIE, Men Shoes Collection, courtesy of the brand

Since their recent launch, PERLIE has already sold in 10 U.S. states and 8 EU countries, being for sale in these markets via physical retailers, their own international website and via important platforms. One of these platforms is the European fashion giant Zalando.

“Even though Covid-19 has had a major impact on the footwear market, we are satisfied with the progress we have achieved in just a few months”, says Sep Breukers, CEO of the brand. “What we find very important is that our customers value our product. We have customers that have already bought 6 pairs. Ultimately, that is what we are doing it for.’’ The fact that customers value PERLIE shoes also shows in the very low return rate of less than 10%. In the fashion branch, where return rates of as much as 40% are no exceptions, this is extremely low. “We even have customers that said that they stopped wearing their $1.000 Italian shoes, and only wear our brand now. What a compliment!”

Picture: PERLIE, Men Shoes Collection, courtesy of the brand

The shoes retail at a competitive price of $250 and from €197 to €220 in Europe. “We have recently started a cooperation with an American marketing agency to further expand our brand. In addition, we started working with some really nice and interested influencers in New York, the U.K., and Germany. Our experience so far with influencers has been excellent.” This year, we want to further expand our retail program and we want to cooperate with some important luxury warehouses. “We value every party that wants to cooperate with us, and we provide them with any marketing materials that they need to help showcase our brand story and maximize their profits as well. Cooperation should always be a win-win situation,” the CEO says. Sep explains “we also have other very positive news, but we can only share this in May due to contractual obligations. It will give a substantial boost to our brand and we are very pleased with the opportunity we got. ”

Picture: PERLIE, Men Shoes Collection, courtesy of the brand

Contact us:

Contact person: Sep Breukers (CEO)

Mail: info@perlieshoes.com

U.S. phone number: (929) 822-4700

Europe phone number: +31 (0) 85 06 06 554

Whatsapp: +31 (0) 6 11 43 26 59