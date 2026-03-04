Meghann Fahy and Corey Mylchreest lead the way as new faces in cast of rising stars for Boss Spring/Summer 2026 campaign

This season, BOSS shines the spotlight on a new cast of BOSSes in its Spring/Summer 2026 brand campaign: a group of individuals who embody what it means to ‘Be the Next’ – those who inspire, lead, and light the way for others by breaking through – all while turning self-belief into strength.

Two bright leads illuminating the new-season BOSS story are actors and rising stars Meghann Fahy and Corey Mylchreest. American actor Fahy has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most in‑demand talents, lauded for her roles in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’, and Netflix shows ‘Sirens’ and ‘The Perfect Couple’, and acclaimed 2025 thriller film ‘Drop’. Her upcoming projects for 2026 include a starring role in the Peacock television series ‘The Good Daughter’ as well as the film ‘You Deserve Each Other’ by Amazon MGM Studios.

Meanwhile, London-born Mylchreest has made his mark on Netflix, playing King George in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’, the political thriller ‘Hostage’, and the romance ‘My Oxford Year’. Both stars continue to build momentum, with hotly anticipated roles across film and television upcoming.

Credits: BOSS

S.COUPS returns as BOSS ambassador after starring in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 campaign and closing the BOSS runway at Milan Fashion Week. As a globally acclaimed K-pop superstar and SEVENTEEN leader, S.COUPS’s light continues to shine ever brighter.

This powerful trio are joined in the campaign by British model Sacha Quenby. Known for her striking presence and powerful walk, Quenby has fronted campaigns and appeared on runways for numerous iconic designers, and continues to define a bold, modern take on style.

Credits: BOSS

The leading campaign film depicts the starring talents on a stunning all-white set as each of them descends a gleaming staircase in styles from the new collection, and individually share what they aspire to on their journey to ‘become the next BOSS.’ The tone is warm and inspirational, with the interplay of shadow and light reflecting the motto of the new campaign. Licensed products, which include BOSS Watches, Jewelry, and Eyewear, are also featured in the campaign, as modeled by Mylchreest, Quenby, and Xiangyu Li.

The campaign will be supported by a 360-degree marketing campaign amplified through outdoor advertising in key cities around the world.