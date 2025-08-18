Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2026 formalwear campaign starring Jude Bellingham

Louis Vuitton reveals its Men's Spring-Summer 2026 Formalwear Campaign starring Friend of the House, Jude Bellingham. The acclaimed English footballer possesses a sharp sartorial sense that has elevated him to style icon status among athletes, perfectly aligning with Pharrell Williams' vision of dandyism and individual expression in menswear. The campaign showcases standout pieces from the Spring-Summer 2026 Formalwear Collection from timeless businesswear, modern tailoring, and superfine-crafted evening attire.

In this series of stills and video, Jude Bellingham models workwear-inspired suits, timeless and classic silhouettes. The Formal Menswear collection for Spring-Summer 2026 continues the House's tradition of refining and reimagining tailoring pieces. This season introduces a curation of fresh contemporary essentials wardrobe in a marine blue patina, among other tones. Designed with sophistication and ambition in mind, the collection is tailored for the modern gentleman's journey, whether for business, leisure, or special occasions.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The looks are accented with leathergoods from the newly reimagined LV Aerogram line. Sleek, softer lines and even more understated signatures are seen in supple yet wear-resistant waxy grained calf that shows its fine quality through leather straps and trimmings, reinforced with matte, tone-on-tone hardware and topstitching. Updated styles and new introductions to the line include the Boarding Messengers, the Keepalls 50 and 35, and the Duo Pouch, designed with today's anywhere-goes meeting in mind.

The campaign presents exemplary details of the collection, showcasing its rich mix of materials and savoir faire, true to the House's approach to the dandy silhouette and attitude in business, travel, and occasion dressing—as worn by a paradigm of sophistication seen on and off the field.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Men's Spring-Summer 2026 Formalwear campaign will debut across Louis Vuitton's print insertions and on digital platforms on August 14th, with the collection available in stores from 28th August 2025.