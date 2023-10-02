Menswear brand Dstrezzed, co-creates a paint collection with the brand, We Are WOW Makers

Quality recognizes quality in this seamless collaboration.

Dstrezzed is no stranger to making quality clothing for the modern gents of the world, but good style extends beyond the wardrobe, it’s the space you live in too. Presenting “Dstrezzed x We are WOW Makers” a colorful expression of three iconic destinations to bring craftsmanship into the home of every modern gent.

"If these walls could talk, they'd have many stories to tell."

Connecting these two brands is a commitment to craftsmanship and sharing meaningful stories through their products. Inspired by European destinations that tap into the different sides of a modern gent, the three colors give every individual the chance to connect and reflect on their own memories. Inspired by European destinations that tap into the different sides of a modern gent and the brand values of Dstrezzed, the three colors give every individual the chance to connect and reflect on their own memories.

Florence, Italy – A city with flair and character. A modern style clash of contemporary thinking with deep heritage and historic significance.

Credits: Dstrezzed x We Are WOW, Florence

Biarritz, France – Cheers to the good things in life; good food, flowing wine, and moments to relax in the warm south of France sun.

Credits: Dstrezzed x We Are WOW, Biarritz

Reykjavik, Iceland - Not the usual travel spot, but full of adventure and grit. A place where you can be bold and explore.

Credits: Dstrezzed x We Are WOW Makers, Reykjavik

We Are WOW Makers work with natural paints, which have a structure of Italian stucco and chalk paint, giving an elegant and timeless look and feel. The collaboration invites modern gents to transform their living spaces into a time capsule of memories, that only they know the true stories behind of course…

About Dstrezzed

For over a decade, Dstrezzed has been a trailblazer in creating quality and comfortable menswear that resonates with the contemporary man. With collections available at 800 international locations, Dstrezzed celebrates life's pleasures, encapsulated in the brand ethos – ‘Don't Stress.’ The iconic octagonal logo symbolizes infinity and unity, a powerful emblem of the enduring bond shared in the brotherhood of the modern gent.

About We Are Wow Makers

We Are WOW Makers is an independent brand, offering natural paint with a structure between Italian stucco and chalk paint, named stucco paint. A truly easy-to-apply capsule collection which features only the most essential holiday home colors. A brand that knows how to see the quality in things and create a WOW effect.