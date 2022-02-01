MERC A/W 2022: MODERN CLASSICS

For AW22, Merc presents Modern Classics – a collection that is rooted in heritage yet embraces the new – a wardrobe of elevated style favourites for the modern man. Taking inspiration from the brand’s heritage subcultural British roots, classic styles are re-interpreted and brought right up to date in premium fabrics, contemporary fits and on-trend colours for the discerning style-conscious consumer.

This season, there is also a focus on sustainability with the expansion of the Organic Cotton range across t-shirts and polos.

Merc, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

CORE / CARRYOVER

As ever, the Merc Core collection goes from strength to strength, offering bestselling styles including the iconic Harrington Jacket, Tobias Fishtail Parka and the Monkey jacket. The classic twin-tipped Card polo gets a sustainable make-over and is now offered in Organic Cotton pique.

Merc, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

REISSUES

The Highbury corduroy Harrington jacket returns in two new colours as part of the newly introduced Reissues range that delves into the Merc archive and revives past winners. Other styles to make a comeback are the Fellows birds-eye crew neck jumper, the Rathbone milano knit jacket and the Belmont racer stripe t-shirt, to name a few.

Merc, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

FASHION

The Fashion range takes broader market trends – think block stripes, large checks, overshirts, taped track tops, bold tipping – and combines them with heritage elements and silhouettes, ensuring brand alignment through colour, details and branding. Practical yet stylish outerwear in clean functional fabrics, textured chunky knitwear, cosy brushed cotton checked shirts and striped t-shirts and polos set the tone. Key pieces include: the Wegman borg-lined seam-sealed fishtail parka, the Armstrong padded Mac coat, the Linden heavyweight gingham flannel overshirt, the Everdean chunky cable jumper and the Wilkinson taped p-o-w check zip track jacket. The ubiquitous ska-check makes an appearance on the ribbed trims of T-shirts, Polos and Sweatshirts, and a new multi-stripe pattern derived from the colours of our house check features on Knitwear and Polos.

Merc, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

COLLABORATIONS

Merc’s collaboration with Lochcarron of Scotland continues for AW22 – offering a range of striking premium tartan scarves and flat caps in 100% wool, all made in Scotland. This season, we are excited to introduce the Merc X Phigment collaboration – a capsule collection of colourful graphic t-shirts in Organic Cotton featuring 60’s-inspired bold graphics designed exclusively for Merc by London-based illustrator Phigment.

Merc was born in 1967 as the world was transfixed with Swinging London. The Mods flocked to the brand’s Carnaby Street store where only the cool could survive. Jump forward more than fifty years and Merc’s sharp cuts and modernist styling are as relevant today as they always have been. Carnaby Street may not be what it was, but Merc is a brand with a global fan base and each new generation aspires to the styles adored by so many for so long.

Merc, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand