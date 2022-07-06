Merc SS23: New Ivy

For SS23, Merc takes inspiration from the Ivy League look of the 50s and 60s, but from two different perspectives (and books): Take Ivy (1965) and Black Ivy (2021).

While the first one is an iconic photo book of what students really wore in the Ivy League colleges in that era - shot by a Japanese photographer, the latter is a document of how black men in America adopted and subverted the Ivy look to challenge the status quo.

It is interesting to note that while the Ivy Leaguers were inspired by the clothing worn at prestigious British Universities, the Black Ivyists were, in turn, an inspiration to the British Mods in the late 60s.

We look at the style of icon Paul Newman and writer and fashion insider Jason Jules (author of Black Ivy) to interpret the Ivy look in a grown-up, classic yet modern way.

Key items include the Ansty knit polo & Dunston jacket along with the Downing sweatshirt, Fitzwilliam polo and Penn t-shirt – all with varsity stripe detailing on the arm.

Image: Merc, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

CORE / CARRYOVER

As ever, the Merc Core collection goes from strength to strength, offering bestselling styles including the iconic Harrington Jacket, Hemmingway Boating Blazer, Tobias fishtail parka, Monkey jacket, Berty jumper, Japster gingham check shirt and the Brighton & Keyport t-shirts in fresh new colours.

This season, the new Racing Green colourway in the classic Harrington jacket sets the pulse racing, while the Card twin-tipped polo gets a fresh revamp in Sky blue. The patterned Cheshire dogtooth jacket and the sporty Dunston tipped jacket are both welcome additions to the Harrington family, offering a twist on the perennial favourite. The women’s twin-tipped polo style Rita is now offered in organic cotton and in a distinctive new Claret/Harmony colourway.

REISSUES

The Kean paisley print shirt returns by popular demand in an updated design now featuring a 3-finger button-down collar, as part of the Reissues range that delves into the Merc archive and revives past winners. Amongst other styles to make a comeback are the Conrad merino wool blend V-neck jumper in navy blue – the perfect layering piece for spring – and the Belmont and Redbridge t-shirts both now also offered in white.

Image: Merc, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand