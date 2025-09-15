Merrell in LEBLANCSTUDIOS Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Hiking and outdoor footwear brand Merrell teamed up with LEBLANCSTUDIOS as part of the label's SS26 presentation titled, "Museum Of Common Oddities," on Thursday, September 12th, from 5:00PM to 6:00PM ET, in the Lower East Side.

Four Merrell styles, the Wrapt Slip On, Wrapt Sneaker, Harbor Post Sandal, and Vapor Glove, were used during LEBLANCSTUDIOS' SS26 presentation.

Credits: LEBLANCSTUDIOS / MERRELL

About Merrell

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors.

The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.