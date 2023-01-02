Metallic Fate - Can Humans Hold Destiny?

Inspirational source

Someone once said: "The world is neither black nor white, it is only gray." If you are a lover, or have a little interest, for the novel trilogy "The Godfather" then you will have a little sympathy with this quote. Each character in the story represents a different fate, and readers are encouraged to fall in love with each of them. No matter how good or bad they are, we all find aspects of them to love, or to hate. The way these characters deal with their fate is something that unites the story and has captivated generations of fans of this novel. As the saying goes - "Mission impossible to dream come true!"

This quotation is the inspiration for Yvette LIBBY's latest collection, the Metallic Fate.

Image: Yvette LIBBY N’guyen

Actualization of the thought

Yvette LIBBY keeps laying the groundwork for our big dreams by releasing designs inspired by the classic novel "The Godfather." 30 tailor-made pieces with subtle styling changes for Men, Women, and Unisex represent how the characters in this novel deal with the situations that fate has thrown at them. You will find classic sayings of the characters in this work in each design; they are not maxims of the greats that you must follow, but from people who have lived their lives to the fullest. And if you are in tune with them, then Metallic Fate is the collection you should not miss, as it includes the following designs:

Image: Yvette LIBBY N’guyen

10 Retro Designs Inspired by Famous Quotes From "The Godfather".

10 Contemporary Designs Named After Some Special Characters.

10 Modern designs named after lessons to learn from “The Godfather”.

Using dramatic colors that correspond to the story implied by the design.

Using various ecological materials that adhere to "green" standards, aesthetic beauty, and optimal comfort

Customers contacting to change the size according to your body (if any) are welcome, and this is completely free.

Every Metallic Fate design is more than just a costume; it tells a story. This design is for you if you're willing to listen to these stories.