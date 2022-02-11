Miansai: The Brand

In the world of Miansai, curiosity and creativity are intrinsically intertwined in one always-evolving, artful journey. Miansai thrives on exploration, discovery, and the beauty of elevated design. “The world around us is our source of constant inspiration. Beauty exists in the smallest of details. Passionate, hands-on design and production turns found, raw input into refined and timeless statement pieces.” All Miansai designs are meticulously crafted from the highest quality materials. Sourcing fine Italian leathers, pure precious metals, and custom-made marine grade ropes for their pieces— and obsessing over every detail. Miansai is sold around the world in 40 US states and 36 countries including at the brand’s flagship store in New York’s Soho neighborhood, Venice Beach, and online.

Craftsmanship

At Miansai, when we say handmade, we mean it. We’ve invested in all of our own machinery and tools which allow us to produce on a consistent basis with care and craftsmanship. From drawing sketches to creating molds, melting metals and final assembly, every piece of jewelry the brand releases is conceptualized and designed in-house. The brand has over 30 skilled craftsman and artisans on staff who are fixated on quality and perfection, and genuinely love what they do. In addition to the personal attention each Miansai piece receives, we put the same amount of time and energy into sourcing the materials we use. All products are crafted with the highest grade quality available including French Calf and Italian leathers, custom made US Military Grade rope and ribbons. Although the fine metals we use fluctuate in market price, our retail prices do not. These include .925 Sterling Silver, 14k Gold and Rose Gold, and 18k Gold on specialty items. All of our plated and enamel pieces have a solid brass base, as we find it is the best metal to use to ensure day-to-day wear will not affect its look. We plan to introduce exotic skins into the collection on select pieces in the near future.

Picture: Miansai jewellery, courtesy of the brand