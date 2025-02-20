Michael Kors highlights his travel roots with the Spring 2025 campaign, featuring Suki Waterhouse and Logan Lerman

Michael Kors is delighted to unveil his Spring 2025 campaign, featuring the new faces of actress and musician Suki Waterhouse, as well as actor and producer Logan Lerman. Shot by renowned fashion photographer Mert Alas, the campaign was captured on the island of Ibiza, Spain.

Photographed in the enchanting setting of Ibiza, Waterhouse and Lerman embody the island’s bohemian yet sophisticated essence through the season’s must-have pieces, styled by Emmanuelle Alt. The campaign highlights the joy of traveling in style, as the two protagonists stroll through the old town, enjoy Ibiza’s crystal-clear waters, and explore local hotspots, dressed in outfits and accessories that blend sophistication with effortless ease.

"Ibiza is the perfect destination—it has charm, character, stunning beaches, and this unique mix of bohemian spirit and modern glamour," says designer Michael Kors. "And I am absolutely thrilled with our casting this season. Suki is the ultimate multi-hyphenate talent—an incredible singer, writer, performer, and actress with a unique personal style. As for Logan, he brings an energy, elegance, and charisma reminiscent of classic Hollywood movie stars. I can’t wait for everyone to see them in a new light through this campaign."

Spring 2025 will also mark the launch of a new content series for Michael Kors titled Hotel Stories. Building on the brand’s long-standing tradition of blending fashion and travel, Hotel Stories will spotlight a boutique hotel in each season’s key destination, serving as the starting point for an immersive world of style and travel inspired by the Kors aesthetic. The goal is to provide travelers with a multisensory, immersive experience while sharing exclusive insights and inspiration.

For the Ibiza chapter of Hotel Stories, Michael Kors has chosen to shoot at the charming Montesol Experimental Hotel. Nestled in the heart of the old town, this nearly century-old hotel has welcomed prestigious guests in the past, including Princess Caroline of Monaco and the rock band Pink Floyd. Recently renovated, Montesol now features a picturesque rooftop bar, adding a modern touch to its historic charm.

Curated fashion series and product photography shot at the hotel will be available on the Michael Kors website and in newsletters, while the brand’s social media channels will offer exclusive Ibiza-related content, including interviews with local talents such as a ceramic artist and a yoga instructor from the island.

Additional Hotel Stories will unfold throughout the season, featuring activations in boutique hotels across different regions of the world, tailored to the cultural specificities of each location.

