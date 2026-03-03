Mid-length: jorts and shorts as new staple piece at Selected
For spring/summer 2026, Selected is focusing on a silhouette that redefines familiarity: jorts and long shorts that finish just above the knee. This creates a precise line between nonchalance and tailoring.
Whether in denim or a minimalist chino style, the new lengths form the basis of the season. Striped shirts create effortless everyday looks; oversized blouses add a touch of lightness; and extra-long blazers provide structure and modern elegance.
The colour palette remains minimalist – off-white, sand, cool blue and deep navy. Lightweight wool blends and structured cotton fabrics underscore the clean, Scandinavian aesthetic.
For cooler moments, jackets with oversized collars or high-necked styles with stand-up collars complement the looks. They are minimalist yet soft in their execution.
Blouses with fringing on semi-transparent mesh provide subtle references to the 2010s. The boat neckline draws attention to the collarbone and gives the silhouette a feminine, confident tension.
Tinted glasses with blue or warm orange-brown lenses add the final touch. This accessory combines retro character with modern clarity.
Selected SS26 represents a new balance of casualness and structure – minimalist in expression, strong in attitude.
