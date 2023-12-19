MIlestone launches FW24 collection: A harmonious blend between elegance and streetstyle

The new FW24 Collection by Milestone pays homage to diversity and change. Whether for women or men, the looks are designed to exude a sense of effortlessness while simultaneously igniting curiosity and an irresistible desire. Conscious simplicity, thoughtful details, and functionality take center stage. The collection breaks with conventions, offers new proportions and silhouettes, and captivates with subtle yet eye-catching details. Welcome to a season where luxury is silent but unmistakably influential.

A Wide Range of Colors

From elegant natural tones like Alabaster, Savannah, Tan, and Melted Chocolate to monochromatic looks with light-dark nuances, Milestone's women's collection combines conscious simplicity with refined details. Warm, rich colors like Pomodoro, Cherry Red, and Lego Blue make bold statements, while purple offers an exciting alternative to blue. Metallic looks in silver and gold take the spotlight.

The men's collection offers a palette ranging from light to dark shades, from warm earth tones to cool industrial colors. Black, pine green, and terracotta are the trend colors. This collection reflects the diversity of the modern man.

Versatile and Modern Silhouettes

The silhouettes in the women's collection are diverse and refreshing. New proportions and cuts create a fresh look. Oversize biker jackets with rub-off effects are a must-have for the new season. A wide range of jacket lengths is offered, from shorter quilted jackets to longer coats. Vests in mixed materials with corduroy and casual cuts are a trend theme. The silhouettes are suitable for both everyday wear and festive occasions.

FW24 Collection Credits: Milestone

For men, the silhouettes adapt to the needs of the modern man. Shorter jackets and medium-length blazer-style jackets are in trend, as well as parka-style options for colder winter months. Overshirts and hybrid jackets are highly sought after. The fit varies depending on the intended use, with city and business styles being slightly more tailored, and outdoor models having a more relaxed and roomy cut.

Materials: Surprising Combinations and Vintage Craftsmanship

Women can enjoy a rich and diverse range of materials. Unconventional combinations are used, such as curly fur with sequins, gloss with velvet, and wool with satin. This leads to entirely new appearances and exciting contrasts. In the leather segment, we are witnessing a comeback of textured surfaces, including nubuck, rub-offs, dégradé, and washed looks. An absolute must-have is the oversize biker jacket with rub-off effects. The collection also offers a variety of quilting techniques, with elastic quilting creating textured surfaces.

The materials in the men's collection are authentic and sophisticated. Vintage looks and authentic materials dominate, with intricate craftsmanship. Corduroy is a significant trend, combined with matte nylon or velvet. An innovative nylon/polyester microfiber material offers functionality and high-fashion design in one. Lightly padded segments are increasingly popular, while heavily padded jackets are declining.

FW24 Collection Credits: Milestone

What's New?

The FW24 Collection by Milestone offers some exciting innovations. Fake fur is back in pole position, featuring lightweight lambskin looks and trendy colors. A Glam Capsule Collection has been introduced to celebrate Milestone's 30th anniversary, perfect for festive occasions. The collection showcases velvet in various colors and quilted patterns for a breathtaking look. Wool is offered in various variations, including boiled wool, double-faced fabrics, and longer-cut coat shapes.

There are also some exciting innovations for men. Corduroy is a significant material theme, complemented by matte nylon or velvet. An innovative nylon/polyester microfiber material offers functionality and high-fashion design. A reversible jacket with functional 3-layer material on the outside and a heat-pressed quilted design on the inside is a highlight of the collection. Additionally, a variety of quilting patterns, twill and herringbone patterns, and masculine wool checks are offered.

FW24 Collection Credits: Milestone