Miley Cyrus Wore Three Custom Diesel Looks for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary

Diesel is pleased to announce that American singer and actress Miley Cyrus wore a custom total-denim look designed by Creative Director Glenn Martens for the 'Younger You' music video. Cyrus was seen previously this week wearing two other custom-looks for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special and 'Younger You' single cover art.

For the occasion, Glenn Martens reinterprets Diesel’s house codes through bold proportions and signature denim treatments, creating three distinct total-denim looks worn by Miley Cyrus throughout the special. Celebrating the spirit of the era that defined a generation, the looks channel a Millennial Y2K wardrobe while reflecting the brand’s core strengths and forward-looking vision.

Look one

Credits: Diesel

The first look reflects the consistency of Diesel’s house codes while celebrating the spirit of experimentation that defines the brand’s innovative approach, one that remains inclusive and effortlessly wearable.

Evolving from the Spring/Summer 2026 runway collection by Creative Director Glenn Martens, the concept revisits Diesel’s heritage through archival references, including the return of the extra-long silk paillette scarf.

At the center of the look is a statement oversized belt that reshapes the silhouette while playing with denim on denim. A mini denim jacket is cropped at the waist by its wide belt, while what appears to be a pair of low slung denim capri pants reveals an unexpected construction: the pants are attached to a structured denim bodice at the waist, with a second wide belt defining the hips enhancing the look’s distinctive double-belt detail.

The design is further elevated by Diesel’s signature laser whiskers artwork on the denim, adding depth and texture to the garment’s surface.

The look is completed with strappy heels that wrap and tangle around the ankle and foot, finished with a sleek metallic toe completing the look.

Look two

Credits: Diesel

Diesel’s key codes are reimagined as denim moves into a postmodern dimension. This look centers on a denim set in a washed gray denim base with a shiny silver peel-off effect, where classic denim archetypes are transformed through a layered, experimental approach.

The mixed-material jeans and jacket feature a distinctive peel-off treatment: silver mylar film is irregularly applied over the gray denim base, creating a shiny silver surface that appears partially worn away. The result is a meta-denim texture that turns the familiar into something unexpected, with a distressed yet reflective finish.

At the hips, a metallic silver charm belt introduces a flash of attitude, while high vinyl stiletto boots complete the look with a sharp edge.

Look three

Credits: Diesel

Diesel’s signature experimentation with layering defines this look: a blue denim peel-off set built through bonded fabrics and stacked surfaces that create depth through distinctive Diesel treatments and finishes.

The mixed material top, combining jersey and denim, plays with texture and construction. A denim vest base is bonded with an additional denim layer at the front, then laser-treated to partially reveal the layers beneath, creating a worn, poster-like effect.

The bottom continues the layered narrative with a skirt-pant silhouette: what appears to be a denim skirt is actually an integrated denim apron panel layered over the front of a bootcut pant, enhanced with the same peel-off and laser treatment that exposes different tonalities of blue denim.

The look is completed with an oversized trucker jacket, where bonded and laser-treated panels reinforce the piece’s bold, effortless attitude.