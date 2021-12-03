Minimum launches a circular collection crafted from old stock styles

With help from revolutionizing recycling technology the Danish fashion brand Minimum breathes new life into their old, unsold stock. The collection is an example of the brand’s efforts in taking a stand against excess production in the fashion industry.

As testing brand for a new textile recycling innovation, Minimum participates in what could be a part of the solution to excess production in the fashion industry. The technique, developed by Portuguese Valérius 360, makes it possible to unravel and pull threads from old styles to create new yarns in a fully circular and no waste process. This has now resulted in Minimum’s first fully circular collection titled IMPACT 01 RE:MADE.

The collection is crafted from the unique fibre blend coming from 4,448 old, unsold Minimum styles. The only added substance is responsibly sourced and certified organic cotton, which strengthens the yarn and prolongs its longevity. The small number of fibres, which are too short to be reused are alternatively used in the paper industry for full utilization of the old styles.

“As a Design and Buying Manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry it is to this day still impossible to forecast the exact quantities needed for production. Despite our best efforts to minimize excess production it is inevitable. Therefore, it is with great joy that we have found a solution that lets us reutilize the excess stock we may or may not have in the future,” says Kristina Nissen, Design & Buying Manager at Minimum.

All styles of the IMPACT 01 RE:MADE collection are unisex and limited, encompassing a boxy tee, a crewneck, a hoodie, and a pair of sweatpants. All designed with a print, illustrating the recycling process and the exact content of old Minimum styles used in the production.

The collection is launching in the beginning of December 2021 at minimumfashion.com and at selected retailers. Moving forward, the recycling of Minimum’s unsold stock will be an integrated part of the brand’s supply chain, but only “as long as stock is available”.

Minimum impact

The process and result of the IMPACT 01 RE:MADE collection are part of Minimum’s experimental lab for creating sustainable change called IMPACT. Based on the latest innovation merged with a high level of creativity, the projects of the lab continually work on reducing the brand’s impact on the planet while leaving a positive impact on people.

Collecting

Cleaning up in our own backyard, we have collected excess stock to develop new Minimum styles from.

Cutting

At our partnering circular factory, the old Minimum styles are sorted and cut into small pieces.

Shredding

The cut fabric goes through a grinder to tear out the original fibers, resulting in a unique fiber mass.

Spinning

To strengthen the shortened fibers, certified organic cotton is added to the shredded fabric.

Remaking

Resulting in the unisex and limited IMPACT 01 RE:MADE collection.