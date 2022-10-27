Moaconcept: With WeForest in Tanzania

One sneaker means one tree.

Desertification and drought are two problems that strongly affect climate change. We decided to make our small contribution by activating a partnership with WeForest, an international NGO, to fund the planting of 10,000 trees in Tanzania's Mara region.

Every sneaker sold helps fund the growth of one tree

In this way we make our contribution to preserve and improve the environment because we believe that each of us can help slow climate change through small and large daily gestures.

Picture: Moaconcept, courtesy of the brand