Moda In Pelle launch sporting chic Spring/Summer 2024 collection

Luxury footwear brand Moda In Pelle has launched its SS24 collection featuring trendsetting sports-luxe styles ahead of the Paris Olympics taking place later this year.

The heart of the ‘Game On’ campaign dives into a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary with the collection itself curated with the fashion-forward in mind. Inspired by styles seen on the SS24 runways last year, the collection is set to be bang on trend for the year ahead.

Featuring a clean colour story, think creams and whites with denim textured styles, the collection embraces an elevated retro feel. From Mary Janes and loafers to lace-up boots and pumps, this season’s picks capture a chic twist on athleisure as you’ve never seen it before.

Credits: ELLYSA

The campaign, shot in Lanzarote with a creative nod to Wes Anderson, promises a season of elevated experiences, where sports-luxe footwear is not just worn but celebrated as a symbol of dynamic living and sophistication.

“We wanted to hone in on the styles hot on runways last year and the trends forecasted to be big this year. The athleisure movement is huge right now but we wanted to stay true to our brand and our customers. This collection perfectly encapsulates opulence tied with wearable sporting chic. Think brunch by the tennis courts or sipping Pimm’s at Wimbledon – there are styles for all occasions. Juxtaposing textures and fine detailing alongside a clean colour story, from rich creams and whites to bolder denim hues, we’ve definitely elevated the game.” - Kate Ferguson, Creative Manager

The brand has also launched its secondary campaign ‘Hey Cowboy’, leveraging the popular Western trend set to be sticking around for the foreseeable future.