Modefabriek introduces TRENDFORUM: a colour and trend experience for Winter 23/24

At Modefabriek's TRENDFORUM, fashion professionals are briefed in one fell swoop about the 8 biggest fashion trends, colours and fabrics for Winter 23/24. Modefabriek visitors are no stranger to the name David Shah. The Talks of the trend forecaster and CEO of VIEW Publications are a very popular and well-attended part of the fashion event every edition.

What is the current state of fashion and where is it going, what colours and fabrics will we see in the coming seasons and why; these are important questions before the start of the purchasing season. That is why Modefabriek introduces the TRENDFORUM; a new programme component that inspires and answers all these questions. For the TRENDFORUM, a broad strip has been set up where fashion professionals can immerse themselves in the 8 biggest fashion trends and colours, visualized by the team at VIEW Publications and Modefabriek's creative director Caroline Krouwels. In addition, there will be a Colour Shop at the main entrance of Modefabriek, and an interactive installation where the visitor can compose his own colour chart for Winter 23/24. With that colour chart in hand and the trends in the pocket, the largest fashion trade event in the Benelux offers all the tools for a beautiful and successful purchasing season.

“Modefabriek is originally not only a place where fashion is purchased, but also a place to inspire and inform. We wanted to focus on this again. A Trend Forum in this size has never been done before and is a new step for Modefabriek in professionalizing the event.” - Creative director Caroline Krouwels. “I have been giving trend presentations at Modefabriek for a number of years now. I have always loved the show because it has a unique energy and vibe that's different to other international fashion events. There's an airy feel to the halls and a convivial spirit amongst visitors and exhibitors alike. I also love the way the show has evolved, building new areas and segments to cover the latest lifestyle and design movements. So, it's a great pleasure for us at VIEW Publications to collaborate with the show on its TRENDFORUM. In a way, we are a couple of rather like minds, both coming out of Amsterdam and proud to promote creativity!" - David Shah, CEO VIEW Publications.