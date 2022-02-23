Molly Goddard AW22

The collection is based on Portobello and Camden market in the late 80s and 90s. Our mum’s best friend when we were younger was very central to the Portobello social scene then and the collection is somewhat based around her. I would describe her from what I can remember as a cross between Marilyn Monroe and Mick Jones — big bleached blonde hair with a flower in it, red lipstick, a 50s dress with an army jacket and trainers.

There are fishtail taffeta dresses styled with baggy men’s jumpers and trainers, the silhouette dropping below the bum with dresses exploding beneath; feminine evening dresses based on army surplus jackets, men’s overcoats with lace frill trims. Tulle this season is contrasted with cotton lining making it more day than night, others with tulle to create structure and fullness but not A-line, using horizontal curved seams with uneven frills. The overall look is eclectic, here’s-what-I-found-down- the-market. There is a familiarity to this collection and the objects in it — each garment having a simplicity to it but each elevated into something special.

Picture: Molly Goddard FW22 show, Ben Broomfield

Picture: Molly Goddard FW22 show, Ben Broomfield

Picture: Molly Goddard FW22 show, Ben Broomfield

Picture: Molly Goddard FW22 show, Ben Broomfield

Picture: Molly Goddard FW22 show, Ben Broomfield

Picture: Molly Goddard FW22 show, Ben Broomfield

Styling: Alice Goddard

Casting: Rosie Vogel

Hair: Gary Gill

Make-up: Thom Walker

Nails: Saffron Goddard using OPI Nails

Skincare: 111SKIN

Music: Earthlings

Graphic design: Rory Gleeson

Production: Blonstein