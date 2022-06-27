Moments of Summer: bisgaard Kids SS23 Collection

bisgaard’s Spring / Summer 2023 collection celebrates the beauty of a Scandinavian Summer. Inspired by the seaside wilderness, this collection features stylish and comfortable footwear for the feet of adventurous children.

Innovative design

Explore a wide selection of innovative baby shoes, sporty sneakers, soft summer sandals and iconic Chelsea boots. Our SS23 collection is created from a bright color palette, highlighting sorbet tones such as coral, banana, mint and lavender. Combined with metallic prints, we introduce a versatile collection that embrace the unique characteristics and personal style of every child.

Picture: bisgaard, Kids SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Nature’s best materials

This season we stay close to nature to appreciate all the joyful moments of Summer. Our SS23 collection are carefully made from natural and sustainable materials – because our children’s feet deserve the best.

Picture: bisgaard, Kids SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: bisgaard, Kids SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: bisgaard, Kids SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand