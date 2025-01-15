Momentum by Neo.Fashion. celebrates its debut at Berlin Fashion Week AW25

With Momentum by Neo.Fashion., the Neo.Fashion. platform is expanding its commitment to young designers and creatives. This new event format focuses on pop-ups and intimate fashion shows where participating brands express their creativity in extraordinary presentations. Momentum complements the established main show in summer and provides an additional stage to showcase the diversity and dynamic of the next generation of designers.

The name Momentum symbolizes movement, drive and the moment when creativity becomes tangible. Neo.Fashion. underlines its mission to support young talents on their way and to present their work in inspiring formats.

Location: The NOTAGALLERY at Potsdamer Platz

The first edition of Momentum will take place at NOTAGALLERY, a visionary gallery at Potsdamer Platz founded in 2022 by artist Ivan Gette. NOTAGALLERY revolutionizes the classic gallery experience by bringing together artists from different disciplines and providing a platform for collaboration and cultural exchange. This special location creates the perfect setting for the fusion of fashion, art and creativity.

Fashion meets storytelling - two exclusive shows

5 pm – Nowrubi

The Berlin label Nowrubi by designer Ruben Nowak is presenting its new collection at Berlin Fashion Week. Nowrubi stands for ready to wear fashion made in Berlin. Ruben Nowak is the designer of the brand. As a former air force officer and fashion design student from Berlin, there are different perspectives to be explored in the current collection. Nowrubi takes a different approach and takes followers and buyers on a journey. Collections, pop-ups or Berlin Fashion Week. The designer shows insights even before the release and allows you to be a part of it all.

Credits: Nowrubi

8 pm - Anniversary show of the label BARE

The label BARE celebrates its 10th anniversary with an extraordinary anniversary show. Founded by graduates and lecturers of BSP Berlin (Business & Law School Berlin), BARE stands for progressive fashion that celebrates individuality and authenticity. The “AS BARE AS YOU ARE” collection combines urban charm, youthful rebellion and timeless elegance and presents fashion as an expression of freedom and self-confidence.

Credits: BARE

Momentum by Neo.Fashion. @ Berlin Fashion Week