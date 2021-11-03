Moncler x HOKA® Takes Mountain-Ready Footwear To A Whole New Level

Two pioneering brands conceived in the French Alps come together to create an elevated version of the Mafate Speed 2 trail running shoe.

(Goleta, Calif. and Milan, Italy), November 1, 2021 – Global luxury brand Moncler and performance footwear and apparel brand HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), have joined forces in their shared expertise of endurance mountain sports to create a limited release of the Mafate Speed 2.

Moncler and HOKA share a clear passion for designing and producing high-quality performance wear that allows people of all athletic abilities to conquer the highest mountains. Each brand utilizes the latest in technology and innovation to craft forward-thinking, high-quality pieces. This limited release was designed to master mountains and to meet the demands of modern city adventures with reflective features.

Image: Moncler

Founded by athletes who sought to improve downhill speed, HOKA is known for its performance footwear designed to empower all athletes to fly. Moncler is known for its innovative down jackets, which have become global luxury sport icons over the years. Coming together, Moncler and HOKA fuse their unique styles to design a high-performance mountain shoe.

An evolution of the first HOKA silhouette ever created, the Mafate Speed 2 is designed for peak performance. Thanks to innovative advancements such as a Vibram® Megagrip outsole and added cushioning complete with signature HOKA geometry, the Mafate Speed 2 is designed to excel on technical terrain. Rugged, aggressive, yet comfortable – Moncler futureproofs the updated shoe in silver with unmistakable tricolor detailing, and the iconic Moncler felt patch.

The Moncler x HOKA collaboration will be sold at Moncler House of Genius stores, pop-ups, a selection of Moncler boutiques worldwide, starting November 1, 2021. Moncler x HOKA is ultra-light, extra-rugged, inspired by the Alps and destined for the peaks.