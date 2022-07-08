Monk & Anna presenting you a new collection of favourite timeless pieces

Monk & Anna – a collection of beautiful goods, designed with great care and with a lot of small details. All products come with their very own packaging, with their own story and their own name. Monk & Anna creates a minimalistic yet esthetic world filled with products in soft earthy tones and with different textures. Inspired by Japan, nature, fashion and craftsmanship in general. A new collection always starts with researching new colour palettes and sourcing for textures.

This year Monk & Anna has included another collection of soft and timeless tones, that remain a valuable piece in your closet. From midnight blue, milk, nougat and pistache to the dunes collection released in June. This collection includes a linen fabric with a flowing pattern that reminds you of your toes in the sand while dreaming away, feeling a breeze on a precious summer day. The 2022 collection of Monk & Anna also includes a complete new bag and look, the Yuki, a belt bag with an attachable wallet and phone pouch, celebrating togetherness. As well as Ichiba, a shopper that can easily be matched with your outfit and a perfect item to use while grabbing veggies and fruits at the market.

Grateful and excited to show you what we have created at the Modefabriek fair in Amsterdam this coming weekend. Find Monk & Anna in booth A132, we’d love to inspire and meet you!

Monk & Anna, courtesy of the brand

Monk & Anna, courtesy of the brand

Monk & Anna, courtesy of the brand